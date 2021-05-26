Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tangipahoa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA PARISH At 1135 PM CDT, Although the rain has moved out of the warned area additional storms have developed to the west. This activity has tried to move into the warned areas but hasn`t been able to yet. Because of that we will continue the Flash Flood warning a little longer and if this activity looks like it will continue to stay out of the warning we will cancel it. Some locations have see more than 4 inches already tonight and that is on top of the 3 to 6 inches from last night. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Amite, Amite City, Roseland and Wilmer. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 43 and 47. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED