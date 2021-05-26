Cancel
Trego County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TREGO AND NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 107 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ogallah, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Trego and northwestern Ellis Counties. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...<50MPH

