Samuel E. Wright, who voiced Sebastian the Crab in 'The Little Mermaid,' dies at 74

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

Samuel E. Wright, a Camden, South Carolina, native turned actor on stage and screen, has died. The 74-year-old from the Midlands, who might be best know for his role as Sebastian the Crab in the 1989 Disney hit "The Little Mermaid," died on Sunday in Montgomery, New York. His daughter...

www.gazettextra.com
