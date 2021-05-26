Cancel
This A-6 Was So Haunted, They Named It For a Stephen King Character

By Michael Cain
airspacemag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gremlin-plagued airplane is a standard of aviation lore. That’s what A-6 Intruder NE 510 was for my squadron mates and me—an inexplicable menace that stalked our aircrew and defied our maintenance department. It had arrived at the squadron in pieces. Chief Warrant Officer Al Gonzales, who was the maintenance matériel control officer for Navy Attack Squadron 145, recalls: “I’d had a bad feeling about this airplane the moment I laid eyes on it.”

