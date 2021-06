The great thing about baseball is that you never stop growing as a player. Whether you play the best season of your career, or your worst, growth is guaranteed. The 2021 season has already had plenty of opportunities for growth for all major league teams. The Rangers, in particular, have seen this with their current batch of outfielders. As players tend to do, these guys have had both high and low points this year. With every great at-bat or missed catch comes a learning experience. Learning is growing, and that is one of the few things that the pandemic failed to shut down. Here is a look at the progress of the Texas Rangers outfield.