Borenstein: A new Chompie’s era begins amid Paradise Valley mall closure

By Mark Borenstein
yourvalley.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Chompie’s Paradise Valley customers and friends,. We are at the end of an era! Along with the closing of Paradise Valley Mall, our Phoenix location within the mall will be closing its doors at the end of business on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. This location has served us...

yourvalley.net
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona adds jaw-dropping features to gourmet kitchen in Paradise Valley

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Locally owned and operated, Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona was established in 2011. We are based in Phoenix and provide cabinetry and design services for kitchens, bathrooms, in-home office designs. We know that premium cabinets make a world of difference to the appearance of your home or business. We are committed to the absolute highest standards of professionalism. This means that we maintain the accreditation, insurance, and licensing that provides you the protection and peace of mind you deserve.
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Scottsdale Development Partners spearhead $1.5M renovation project

Renovations are underway for the Shops at Dynamite Creek and three new tenants have signed leases at the new acquisition in Tatum Ranch at the northwest corner of Tatum and Dynamite boulevards. Scottsdale Development Partner, 3821 E Devonshire Ave. in Phoenix, purchased the $10.5 million center in August 2020 during...
Avondale, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

KB opens in Avondale

KB Home announced the grand opening of Oak Park, a new community of ranch-style homes in highly desirable Avondale, Arizona. The new community is situated north of Interstate 10 and west of Loop 101 on the corner of North Avondale Boulevard and West Thomas Road, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Oak Park is also just a short drive to several popular sports arenas and Major League Baseball® spring training facilities as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westgate Entertainment District. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, biking and camping and several area parks, which feature playgrounds and sports fields.
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Chino Bandido opening food truck until new location is ready

After more than 30 years, Chino Bandido has closed its original location. As the restaurant puts the finishing touches on its new Phoenix location near Bell Road and 7th Avenue, a food truck will be set up outside the restaurant, serving Chino Bandido fanatics their favorite dishes. FOX 10's Ty Brennan has the details.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Phoenix office transaction activity jumps 215%

Phoenix’s office transaction activity picked up the pace in March, after a slow February, when only 438,968 square feet changed hands. CommercialEdge data shows 1,383,345 square feet of office space traded across the metro for $152 million, a 215 percent uptick in square footage when compared to the previous month. The sale amount was 38.6 percent higher year-over-year, as 675,203 square feet of space sold for $106 million in March 2020.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Phoenix, Arizona

Sit, Stay, Heal. - On Location with Councilwoman Laura Pastor

​On this very special edition of On Location, Councilwoman Pastor is at Hunkapi Farms for the grand opening celebration of Sit. Stay. Heal., a dream project that the Councilwoman turned into a reality. This collaborative effort is the first of its kind in the nation and will focus on providing dogs a safe place to live while their owners transition from living on the streets to securing more permanent housing.
Phoenix, AZBakersfield Channel

22 people rescued mid-ride on Phoenix roller coaster

PHOENIX (KNXV) -- More than 20 people became stuck on a Phoenix-area roller coaster mid-ride over the weekend. Firefighters rescued 22 people after the passenger portion became stuck about 20 feet up. They were at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening. The “Desert Storm” coaster was stuck in a nearly horizontal...
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

New development brings affordable housing to Maryvale

A new multifamily housing and senior living community development is set to bring more affordable housing options to Maryvale. Adopted by the Phoenix City Council on April 7, the project on a 27-acre lot at the northeast corner of 79th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard is being developed by Dominium Inc. The lot was previously vacant and underused, according to the city.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Assisted living facility proposed for Phoenix

A new assisted living facility is being proposed for a vacant, undeveloped 5.1-acre site at the NWC of 10th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, near the Western Canal. Owner, Vermilion Acquisitions, LLC recently submitted conceptual plans to the City of Phoenix and is requesting to rezone the property from Single-Family Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District, to Multifamily Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

CBRE sells The Flats at Granite Reef for $17.5M

CBRE announced the sale of a 135-unit multifamily property, The Flats at Granite Reef, in Scottsdale, Ariz. to Girard Flats, LLC for $17.5 million. : Phoenix ranks No. 6 among hottest multifamily markets. Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke of CBRE represented the California-based seller, and the...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Frontier adds nonstop flight between Phoenix, Hollywood/Burbank

PHOENIX – Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines has added a route between Phoenix Sky Harbor International and Hollywood Burbank Airport. Nonstop service to and from the Los Angeles-area facility begins July 15, the airline said Thursday. A sale to launch the flight ends Monday at 8:59 p.m. Arizona time for travel...
Phoenix, AZcitysuntimes.com

Spend a summer making music at Phoenix Conservatory of Music

Registration is open for musically minded youth to spend the summer at Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM). PCM is offering a variety of classes this year, including Beats By Girlz, led by Beats founder, Erin Barra. Beats By Girlz is the promise of a future — one where traditionally marginalized gender identities are able to visualize and realize their full potential. Attendees will have access to the tools, resources, education, and community necessary to foster growth.
Phoenix, AZkiss951.com

22 People Rescued After Roller Coaster Gets Stuck

It was a ride they’ll never forget. Twenty-two people had to be rescued after getting stuck on a roller coaster in Arizona over the weekend. Officials said the ride at Castles N’ Coasters in Phoenix stalled mid-ride, with its passengers stuck 20 feet off the ground. Emergency crews were able to get everyone off safely. There’s no word yet on what caused the Desert Storm roller coaster to freeze up.