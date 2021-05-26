Cancel
Roslyn, WA

May 26 blotter: Multiple vehicle prowls reported

 8 days ago

Kittcom received the following calls on May 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):. n A man in his 30s wearing a brown hoodie and gray shorts with flip-flops reportedly stole a soda and a deli chicken from a store on North Ruby Street.

