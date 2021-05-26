ISP Issues Preliminary Report Of Single-Vehicle Traffic Crash In Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY - Illinois State Police has issued a preliminary report on single-vehicle personal injury traffic crash in Randolph County. WHAT: Single Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash WHERE: Chester Road just southwest of Wine Hill Road, Randolph County WHEN: May 25, 2021 at 4:11 p.m. VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2018 Black Harley Davidson DRIVER: Unit 1- Joseph Picou, 20-year-old male from Chester IL – Flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PRELIMINARY: Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com