Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

ISP Issues Preliminary Report Of Single-Vehicle Traffic Crash In Randolph County

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Illinois State Police has issued a preliminary report on single-vehicle personal injury traffic crash in Randolph County. WHAT: Single Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash WHERE: Chester Road just southwest of Wine Hill Road, Randolph County WHEN: May 25, 2021 at 4:11 p.m. VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2018 Black Harley Davidson DRIVER: Unit 1- Joseph Picou, 20-year-old male from Chester IL – Flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PRELIMINARY: Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Randolph County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Traffic
County
Randolph County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Illinois State Police#Personal Injury#Traffic Accident#Road Traffic#Chester Road#Chester Il#20 Year Old Male#Wine Hill Road#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

ISP, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Work Fatality On Illinois Route 3

JERSEY COUNTY - First responders were called to the scene of a fatality on Illinois Route 3 near Heafner Lane and Green Earth Greenhouse around 10 a.m. Thursday. The Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen confirmed that the deputies and the Illinois State Police were reconstructing the fatal crash scene. He was unable to provide any other details and said those would come later in the day from the Illinois State Police. The highway is blocked for a long-distance both ways and motorists should Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

ISP Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Mt. Vernon, Jefferson County

MT. VERNON - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 7 Investigations was requested by the Mt. Vernon Police Department (MVPD) to assist with an officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the MVPD. On June 2, 2021, at approximately 2:43 a.m., MVPD officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 1800 block of South 10 th Street in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. A preliminary investigation indicates a MVPD officer encountered an individual who matched the description of th Continue Reading
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Multiple Agencies Work Train Sulfuric Acid Spill In Wood River Overnight

WOOD RIVER - A very serious incident happened on the railroad tracks behind Mike's Manufacturing off Illinois Route 3 in Wood River Wednesday afternoon then continued with two train cars leaking sulfuric acid. The incident started at 3 p.m. Wednesday and overnight issues occurred and fire departments from all over were called: Wood River, East Alton, Godfrey, Roxana, Rosewood Heights, Alton, Edwardsville, and Madison County HAZMAT Team, and Madison County Emergency Management team. Multiple Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Firefighters Continue Water Curtain To Keep Area Safe After Train Car Sulfuric Acid Spill

WOOD RIVER - Firefighters sprayed water early Thursday morning on the two rail cars that leaked sulfuric acid on railroad tracks behind Mike’s Manufacturing off Illinois Route 3. Multiple area fire agencies, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, and HAZMAT personnel responded to the scene overnight and remained Thursday morning. A water curtain was sent into the air to keep the area safe. Also, a Code Red Call was made to 429 Code Red registered phones and the area was designated Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Deceased Is Identified In Fatal Hit-and-Run Case In Jennings Precinct, MO.

JENNINGS PRECINCT, MO. - The deceased in a fatal hit-and-run case in the City of Jennings Precinct in Missouri has been identified. The call to police came at 10:08 p.m. on May 29, 2021, for two people struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The deceased person has been positively identified as Xayvionis Hawkins, 2 years of age, of the 1900 block of Knox Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63139. The female victim, who is 29 years of age and Xayvionis’ mother, remains hospitalized and is expected Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville Police Issues Safe Exchange Zone Reminder

EDWARDSVILLE - Many buy and sell online today and the Edwardsville Police Department sent out a reminder on Thursday that it has a Safe Exchange Zone. "If you feel the need for a safe exchange zone, you are welcome to utilize the parking lot or lobby of the Police Department," the Edwardsville Police Department said. "The lot has video surveillance and good lighting." Alton Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies also offer a Safe Exchange Continue Reading
Jennings, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Persons Fatally Struck by Vehicle that Left the Scene in the City of Jennings Precinct

JENNINGS PRECINCT - On May 29, 2021 at approximately 10:08 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service of a person struck in the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road. Upon arrival, responding officers located two victims on the pavement of the street and they began performing life-saving treatment. A young boy, approximately two years of age, was pronounced deceased on scene. A female, believed to be in her mid-20s, was conveyed to Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Temporary Road Closure Illinois Route 3 Between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road in Hartford, Madison County

HARTFORD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 3 will be closed to all traffic between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road starting at 12:00 AM on Saturday, June 5th to approximately 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 6th. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 143 or IL 111 via Hawthorne Street during this period. This weekend closure is necessary to allow for the installation of a new pipe bridge over Illinois Route 3 just north of Rand Avenue. This work Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

ISP Announces The Use Of Roadside Safety Checks

LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) in Jersey County during the month of June. The RSC combines a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save the lives of the motoring public. These patrols are conducted between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The ISP has zero-tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who ar Continue Reading
Saint Louis County, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

St. Louis County Police Release Total Number Of Officers With COVID Since March 2020

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Since March 28, 2020, a total of 212 members of the St. Louis County Police Department tested positive for COVID-19. All members have recovered and returned to serve and protect. For perspective, there are approximately 1,283 members of the Department, 931 of which are commissioned officers. Unless circumstances dictate otherwise, this will be final update provided that details COVID-19 affecting the Department. We hope that you appreciated our approach throughout the pandemic. Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Haine: Cross-River Crime Task Force Formally Adopts Organizational Charter/Implementation Plan

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that the Cross-River Crime Task Force reconvened today and formally adopted an organizational charter and phased implementation plan. “This task force has made significant progress since its first meeting in April,” Haine said. “Today we adopted a charter to establish a leadership structure for this organization and a two-phased plan. Over the next week I will be working with the Sheriff and task forc Continue Reading
Illinois Statecilfm.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Sparta, ILcilfm.com

Free shooting targets offered as vaccine incentive

SPARTA, Ill. (WJPF) — Those who get vaccinated against COVID-19 May 14 and 15 at the World Shooting Complex in Sparta will get 100 free target rounds. A mobile vaccination unit, operated by the Randolph County Health Department and the Illinois National Guard, will be set up from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. both days administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine. Walk-ins are accepted.
Randolph County, ILswillinoisnews.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 1 inmate sentenced in Randolph County during week ending May 22

There was one inmate sentenced to jail in Randolph County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending May 22. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.
Randolph County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

ISP Releases Info About Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHAT: Two Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash WHERE: Baldwin Road just north of Pleasant Grove Road, Randolph County WHEN: May 1, 2021 at 8:40 p.m. VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2011 Black Harley Davidson Motor Cycle Unit 2- 2014 Black Harley Davidson Motor Cycle DRIVERS: Unit 1- Charles Parker, 48-year-old male from Marissa, IL – Flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Unit 2- Aaron Krutz, 38-year-old male from Sparta, IL. PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation Continue Reading