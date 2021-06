The 2021 college football season is still months away but the hype continues to build around the UNC football program as we get set to hit the Summer months. Following an Orange Bowl appearance last year, the Tar Heels are looking to take that next step and contend for the Atlantic Coast Conference title. UNC does return Sam Howell and almost all of their starters from that Orange Bowl game but do lose a lot of production with Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome all gone on offense. They are going to need some key guys to step up and help Howell if they really want to be contenders.