Jose Iglesias (hamstring) out of Angels' lineup Wednesday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Iglesias made an early exit from Tuesday's contest against the Rangers due to a hamstring issue. David Fletcher will cover shortstop on Wednesday afternoon and Jose Rojas will start on second base. Jared Walsh will bat cleanup, followed by Juan Lagares and Jose Rojas.

