Jose Iglesias (hamstring) out of Angels' lineup Wednesday

The Red Sox took the three-game home series against the Angels and are now tied with the A’s for the second-best record in the American League. In the first game of the series, Nick Pivetta returned off the COVID IL (after experiencing side effects to the vaccine) and threw six innings with seven strikeouts and only two runs. He was really dealing with his slider in this game with an outstanding 55 percent strike rate. The bottom of the lineup sealed the deal as Christian Vázquez, Hunter Renfroe, Marwin Gonzalez, and Bobby Dalbec all had productive at-bats.