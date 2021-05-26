Jose Iglesias (hamstring) out of Angels' lineup Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Iglesias made an early exit from Tuesday's contest against the Rangers due to a hamstring issue. David Fletcher will cover shortstop on Wednesday afternoon and Jose Rojas will start on second base. Jared Walsh will bat cleanup, followed by Juan Lagares and Jose Rojas.www.numberfire.com