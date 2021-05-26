newsbreak-logo
MLB

Brooklyn Cyclones Alums Getting into Mix, Hoping To Make Mets a Contender in 2012

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 3 days ago

At every Major League Baseball spring training camp, hope springs eternal for players of all skill levels as each major league team evaluates its roster to begin the season in April with a blend of veterans, rookies, trade acquisitions and non-roster invitees. For this year's Mets, a number of Brooklyn...

Mets' James McCann: Gets breather Monday

McCann isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta. McCann went 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts in the last three games. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not yet swinging bat

Guillorme (oblique) hasn't been cleared to resume swinging a bat during his rehab program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a right oblique strain, Guillorme is realistically at least a week away from returning from the 10-day injured list. When the Mets are at full strength, Guillorme typically functions mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement off the bench, but his absence looms larger now that four everyday players -- Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand) -- are also on the 10-day injured list.
Mets place Conforto, McNeil on IL with hamstring injuries

The New York Mets' depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay. “We’re taking a week-to-week...
Report: Mets to put Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil on IL

The Mets are set to add outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Jeff McNeil to the 10-day injured list with hamstring injuries, the New York Daily News reported Monday. Both players left Sunday's game with the injuries, Conforto (right hamstring) in the first inning and McNeil (left) in the second. McNeil missed games last week with cramping issues.
Francisco Lindor leading off for Mets in Monday opener

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will bat leadoff in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Lindor typically bats second but he's up a spot in place of Jeff McNeil (hamstring, injured list). He went 1-for-12 with 6 strikeouts in the Mets' weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays, though the one hit was a home run. Pete Alonso will hit second on Monday, followed by Dominic Smith and then Kevin Pillar in the cleanup spot. Jonathan Villar will bat fifth and Jose Peraza will bat sixth.
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season’s first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Walker added to Mets' lengthy IL list, Maybin joins OF mix

ATLANTA --  The New York Mets added right hander Taijuan Walker to their lengthy injured list on Wednesday after he lasted only three innings in this week's start against the Braves due to tightness in his left side. In a related move, the Mets selected the contract of outfielder...
Minor League Mondays: Francisco Alvarez is already crushing baseballs

One of the underreported reasons the New York Mets opted for James McCann over J.T. Realmuto this winter was their belief in their top catching prospect, Francisco Alvarez. A 19-year old from Venezuela, Alvarez received the largest international signing bonus in franchise history and could be ready for the major league in a few years, making a long-term investment in Realmuto less logical if Alvarez does become a star. Alvarez is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.
Mets hope to avoid more injuries as Braves series continues

Injuries continue to pile up for the New York Mets, who play the Braves in the second game of a three-game series in Atlanta on Tuesday. On Monday, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker was removed after experiencing tightness in his left side after throwing three scoreless innings, and right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball in a ghastly accident that left the stadium in silence.
Braves Bats Heating up at Right Time with Series vs. Mets

For everyone not named Ronald Acuna Jr. on the Atlanta Braves, it’s been a struggle through the first quarter of the 2021 season. But that’s starting to change in recent weeks as the Atlanta Braves offense has picked things up a bit — and done so mostly without Acuna Jr.
Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo to begin rehab assignments

ATLANTA — Ravaged by injuries, the Mets did reveal one positive and significant health-related update on Wednesday: Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday. That will be his first game in 14 months. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The Mets have...
Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
Report: Conforto and McNeil Headed to Mets Growing Injured List

Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reported Monday that according to a source with knowledge of the situation, both Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil are headed to the injured list with hamstring strains. Conforto exited Sunday’s game in the first inning, followed by McNeil in the second inning,...
Series Preview: Mets Facing Braves For First Time in 2021

Jeez, what a difference three games can make, right?. Heading into Friday’s series opener at the Trop against the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Mets were flying high. They had just completed an undefeated homestand (5-0), and at that point, they were riding a seven-game winning streak that saw manager Luis Rojas‘ squad grab a 1.5-game lead in the National League East with an 18-13 record. Then, you know, they went 0-for-Tampa, bringing all the good feelings to a halt and their record to 18-16.
Jacob deGrom expected to make next start with Mets

After dominating minor league hitters for one outing, Jacob deGrom is expected to return to face MLB batters again next week. According to a report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi, deGrom's rehab start with St. Lucie will be his last in the minors and he should return to the Mets' rotation the next time he steps on a mound.
Michael Conforto (hamstring) likely landing on Mets IL

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a hamstring injury. Conforto exited Sunday's game early after pulling up lame running to first base in the first inning. The Mets are expected to make the move official after Conforto undergoes an MRI on Monday. Prospect outfielder Khalil Lee has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Conforto on the active roster.
Mets vs Braves Odds and Picks – Walker vs Fried (May 17)

The Atlanta Braves are -150 home favorites over the New York Mets on Monday night at Truist Park. Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA) will pitch for the Mets against left-hander Max Fried (1-1, 6.55) A breakdown of the Mets-Braves matchup can be below with a pick. Two National League East...
MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/17/21

A new week of daily fantasy baseball action kicks off with some great-looking GPP action across the industry as baseball jumps into the spotlight, at least for a day. With big tournaments and prize pools open on both major sites, there should be plenty of soft competition jumping the fence from other sports, making the edge provided by using tools like those linked below all the more of an edge for daily fantasy baseball. Looking at the eight-game slate, there are some extremely strong pitching options, with two of the league’s absolute best starters taking the hill for the Yankees and Padres and a few strong options from the top end of the next tier. Hunting for offense on a relatively strong pitching slate will be more challenging, as we need not only identify the most likely spots, but also figure out how to roster them in unique combinations from the field. This has all the makings of a fun and interesting MLB DFS slate, making it a perfect pairing with today’s contest sizes on DraftKings and FanDuel.
Mets vs. Braves MLB Preview and Best Bet

The Mets travel to Atlanta after getting swept by the Rays while the Braves begin a seven-game homestand with their NL East rivals. Let’s break it all down and start the week off right by cashing another one of our MLB picks on Monday!. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves.
Mets Put McNeil and Conforto on IL, Promote Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas

The Mets announced a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday before their three-game series vs the Braves in Atlanta. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto were both placed on the 10-day injured list with hamstring strains. McNeil’s injury is to the left hamstring, while Conforto’s is to the right. To take...