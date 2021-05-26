Brooklyn Cyclones Alums Getting into Mix, Hoping To Make Mets a Contender in 2012

A new week of daily fantasy baseball action kicks off with some great-looking GPP action across the industry as baseball jumps into the spotlight, at least for a day. With big tournaments and prize pools open on both major sites, there should be plenty of soft competition jumping the fence from other sports, making the edge provided by using tools like those linked below all the more of an edge for daily fantasy baseball. Looking at the eight-game slate, there are some extremely strong pitching options, with two of the league’s absolute best starters taking the hill for the Yankees and Padres and a few strong options from the top end of the next tier. Hunting for offense on a relatively strong pitching slate will be more challenging, as we need not only identify the most likely spots, but also figure out how to roster them in unique combinations from the field. This has all the makings of a fun and interesting MLB DFS slate, making it a perfect pairing with today’s contest sizes on DraftKings and FanDuel.