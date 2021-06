If you've ever thought "I wish electric racing was wetter," then there's great news. The E1 Series has flown under the radar a little bit because boat racing kinda keeps to itself. But E1 isn't really boats; it's hydrofoils and it's definitely motorsport, brought to you by a lot of the same people behind Formula E. Using the experience that's made Alejandro Agag the guy you can trust to bring an electric series to life (E1 is his third, after FE and Extreme E), the idea is to prove electric marine technologies via the aggressive competition of racing.