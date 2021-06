Police have laid over 100 charges after a five-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking led to a series arrests on June 3. Project Sunrise, a joint operation between the Cornwall Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police, resulted in 10 search warrants being conducted throughout the city on June 3, including eight residences and two storage lockers, by over 100 CPS and OPP members. Police alleged officers found and seized a significant amount of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, firearms, ammunition, tasers, and other weapons, according to a press release.