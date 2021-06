Amazon has quietly changed its terms of service to allow customers to file lawsuits after it received a deluge of arbitration demands, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company's disputes resolution policies for customers previously directed them to place their complaints in a secret tribunal. These so-called arbitration proceedings are typically used by companies to prevent potentially damaging decisions in court. Amazon is facing three proposed class actions, which could result in large payouts to multiple plaintiffs, including one filed in May accusing it of recording Echo users without permission.