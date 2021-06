Where we live can have a big impact on our happiness, especially after the year we had in 2020. Our fight is not over yet, but our outlook is promising. We are still seeking the quintessential story: the American Dream of owning a piece of land. Today that search can take on new, socio-economic meaning: lower costs of living, new jobs, a quieter life outside the city with close proximity to city centers that provide for greater access to amenities.