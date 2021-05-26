Learn and Grow, tuition-free, at MTCC: New program eliminates costs for 2021-22

I grew up in McDowell County but currently reside in Bakersville, N.C. I completed my Associate of Science Degree in Nursing at McDowell Technical Community College in 2008, Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Nursing from Winston-Salem State University in 2014, Master’s of Science Degree in Nursing with a concentration in Nursing Education from University of Phoenix in 2017, and Doctorate in Nursing Practice Degree from Chatham University in 2020. Any family information you would like to provide for this profile: