Learn and Grow, tuition-free, at MTCC: New program eliminates costs for 2021-22
McDowell Technical Community College introduced a new program this week which effectively eliminates one of the most significant barriers to college attendance: cost. The Learn and Grow Scholarship Program, which begins immediately, will eliminate tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year for all current, returning and new curriculum students. It applies to everyone who takes at least six credit hours of instruction and follows the necessary admission steps.mcdowellnews.com