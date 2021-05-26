Cancel
Charleston County, SC

Jamal Sutherland's family, activists continue calls for justice

The Post and Courier
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Sutherland clutched a microphone as she stood in a plaza outside the Charleston County courthouse, speaking about her son and her ongoing quest for justice. Family, activists and Charleston-area officials stood by her in the afternoon heat and listened as her powerful voice cracked from grief. On Jan. 5, her son Jamal Sutherland died in custody at the county jail after deputies used pepper spray, Tasers and physical force against him after he didn't leave his cell for a bond hearing.

Charleston, SCabccolumbia.com

Rally in Charleston calls for “Justice for Jamal, Justice for All”

CNN– A rally Monday in Charleston called for police accountability in the jailhouse death of Jamal Sutherland. Sutherland was the Black man with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia who was tased by officers before being rendered unconscious and dying in January. Dozens of people gathered outside the Charleston County Courthouse in...
Charleston County, SCWRDW-TV

Authorities open files on two deputies in Charleston County jail death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the course of investigating the death of Jamal Sutherland, information has come to light regarding the two deputies involved. On Thursday, The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released hours of video footage involving the death of Jamal Sutherland who died at the Al Cannon Detention Center on the morning of Jan. 5, 2021.
Charleston County, SCThe Post and Courier

Hicks: Jamal Sutherland died in a system where he didn't belong

Jamal Sutherland was lost long before he screamed “I can’t breathe” in a Charleston County jail cell. Before the deputies pepper-sprayed him, repeatedly stunned him with 5,000 volts of electricity, put that hood of a spit-mask over his face, or leaned on his back to snap the cuffs in place, Sutherland was as good as gone.
Charleston County, SCwtoc.com

McMaster releases statement on death of man at Charleston County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a brief statement Friday afternoon on the Jan. 5 death of a man at the Al Cannon Detention Center. McMaster’s statement came a day after video of the encounter between 31-year-old Jamal Sutherland and Charleston County detention deputies was released by Sheriff Kristin Graziano.
Charleston, SCWIS-TV

Authorities release personal files for deputies involved in Sutherland death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the course of investigating the death of Jamal Sutherland, information has come to light regarding the two deputies involved. On Thursday, The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released hours of video footage involving the death of Jamal Sutherland who died at the Al Cannon Detention Center on the morning of Jan. 5, 2021.