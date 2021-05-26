Jamal Sutherland's family, activists continue calls for justice

Amy Sutherland clutched a microphone as she stood in a plaza outside the Charleston County courthouse, speaking about her son and her ongoing quest for justice. Family, activists and Charleston-area officials stood by her in the afternoon heat and listened as her powerful voice cracked from grief. On Jan. 5, her son Jamal Sutherland died in custody at the county jail after deputies used pepper spray, Tasers and physical force against him after he didn't leave his cell for a bond hearing.