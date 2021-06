(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts named Lecturer in Theater Elena Araoz, an award-winning theater and opera director, writer and actor, as Producing Artistic Director of the Theater and Music Theater Season. In this new position, Araoz will oversee all aspects of realizing a growing and diverse season of productions, workshops and new play development readings, while Director of the Program in Theater Jane Cox, who previously also managed this portfolio, refocuses her attention on expanding and clarifying curricular needs and building collaborative partnerships both on-campus and in the larger theater community. The position will also work in collaboration with the Program in Music Theater, directed by Stacy Wolf. Araoz begins her new position in the fall.