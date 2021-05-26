Cancel
Horry County, SC

Horry County seeking federal dollars for flood study, I-73 and Southern Evacuation Lifeline

By Charles D. Perry charles.perry@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorry County Council’s infrastructure wish list includes more than $300 million in projects, including a federal flood mitigation study. Next month, county officials plan to submit a list of projects to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, whose office sent a letter to the county on May 13 explaining how the county could propose projects that would potentially be a good fit for federal earmark dollars. Graham set a June 4 deadline for all requests for this type of funding.

