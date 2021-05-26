Cancel
It’s Miller time in Cleveland

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
 2021-05-26

Owen Miller got called into the manager’s office of the Triple-A Columbus Clippers after a 5-3 victory at Toledo last Saturday night. Andy Tracy asked the Miller how he felt about playing left field, where he played on Friday. Miller said he was comfortable there. Tracy asked about playing first...

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
Cleveland's history of high-priced contracts

The 2021 sports year has revealed Cleveland sports teams being on the right side (Francisco Lindor) and wrong side (Kevin Love) of high-priced contracts. That pairing is the inspiration for another one of my "10-4 Good Buddy" lists: The 10 worst Cleveland contracts over the past four-plus decades. Remember that salary numbers — which have increased dramatically — are relative to their era.
'Not shocking': José lifts Cleveland over O's

CLEVELAND -- José Ramírez has been in this position before. The Indians’ third baseman has developed a knack for delivering when his team needs him most. And after the club received a blow Monday morning, learning that ace Shane Bieber would be out for at least a few weeks, Ramírez was ready to show that he’s prepared to rise to the challenge once again.
Is the sky really falling this time on the Cleveland Indians? Paul Hoynes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Indians and their fans have often accused me of being Chicken Little. Ended up in Lake Erie once in October because of it. On Monday the team announced that Cy Young winner Shane Bieber was placed on the injured list with a strained muscle in the rotator cuff of his right shoulder. He will not throw a baseball for two weeks. Maybe this time the sky really is falling.
Yu Chang heads to Cleveland's bench on Sunday

Cleveland Indians infielder Yu Chang is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Chang will rest on Sunday afternoon after Jose Ramirez and Bobby Bradley were chosen as Cleveland's starting third baseman and designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 62 batted balls this season, Chang has produced a...
Reggie Miller’s galaxy brain plan for the Nets makes no damn sense

The Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of making the Eastern Conference Finals after taking a 3-2 lead over the Bucks on Tuesday night in an epic comeback victory. Brooklyn will get the chance to advance to the conference finals in Game 6 on Thursday, but TNT analyst Reggie Miller floated a bold new plan: What if they lost instead?
Cooper's Brady Miller honored with award of childhood friend

ABILENE, Texas — Brady Miller is a recent Cooper high school graduate that starred on the football field. He earned the honor of Defensive MVP for his district last season. Growing up, Brady's best friend was another big sports fan in Abilene, Rex Fleming. "Rex, he was always one of...
Sun's Miller returns to the sideline

It’s been a trying week-plus for the Connecticut Sun and head coach Curt Miller. Basketball-wise, the Sun have lost three straight games, all without MVP candidate Jonquel Jones, following the team’s 8-2 start. Then, Miller found out minutes before the Seattle game on June 13 that his mother had a...
Ryan Lavarnway not in Cleveland's Friday lineup

Cleveland Indians catcher/infielder Ryan Lavarnway is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lavarnway is being replaced behind the plate by Rene Rivera against Pirates starter Chad Kuhl. In 4 plate appearances this season, Lavarnway has a .500 batting average with a 1.000 OPS and 1 run.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 6/14: Good Times, Hard Times, and Rampant Listicles

While I spent yesterday evaluating the outdoor weather and the mind-bending effects of bourbon, our perspicacious media was busy doing… nothing. Absolutely nothing. Apparently, they were like me and decided that taking the day off was the thing to do after the explosion of words that followed the Jarvis Landry Charity Softball game. This was likely the mentally healthy thing to do.
Ernie Clement in Cleveland's Sunday lineup

Cleveland Indians infielder Ernie Clement is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Clement is getting the nod at third base while batting eighth in the order against Pirates starter JT Brubaker. Our models project Clement for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Cleveland Aaron Civale misses time with finger injury – MLB Sports

Add Cleveland Indians to An ever-growing list Of MLB clubs dealing with the setbacks of multiple pitching-related injuries early in the summer. by Associated Press (H / t ESPN), Cleveland manager Terry Francona was inspected by reporters prior to the Chicago Cubs match on Tuesday, and right-handed Aaron Civale was inspected by hand specialists on Wednesday, probably with a middle finger problem. He said he would land on the injured list because of. Before he completed his five-innings job, he put his finger on his pitching hand, which forced him out of the match on Monday in Chicago.
Cleveland-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging. Trevor Larnach walks. Luis Arraez to second. Nelson Cruz pops out to shallow left field to Amed Rosario. Trevor Larnach to third. Luis Arraez scores. Max Kepler strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1...
Man’s Austin Ball to reclassify, transfer to Miller

Defending Class A champion Man will have a different look next year. All-state forward Austin Ball announced his decision to reclassify to the class of 2023 late Thursday night and transfer to The Miller School of Albermarle in Charlottesville, Va. The 6-foot-7 forward announced the decision via his Twitter account,...