Wipro Ltd (WIT): Price Now Near $7.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis
At the time of this writing, WIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WIT has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com