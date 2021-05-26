Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Our world in photos: May 26

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — March: Demonstrators marched across the Brooklyn Bridge as they remembered George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death, on Tuesday, in New York. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP.

brooklyneagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo#Brooklyn Bridge#March#Demonstrators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Bryce Gruber

Bella Hadid’s Chants at NY Rally Creates 'PR Crisis' for Sponsors

She spent Saturday afternoon calling for 'genocide'. No matter where you stand (or don't) in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, we all might hope that celebrity culture would take a decided position against promoting violence and hate of all kinds. Unfortunately, that's not the case with celebrity sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who have repeated antisemitic tropes over the last several days, and have had to backtrack to say that their posts weren't antisemitic, just anti-zionist.
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
untappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!
Posted by
Time Out New York

Time Out Market New York is reopening on May 27

New York, we’ve missed you. Thankfully, we’ll be reunited soon. Just in time for summer, to be exact! We’re thrilled to officially announce that Time Out Market New York is reopening on Thursday, May 27, right before Memorial Day Weekend. Along with our opening date, we’re also excited to share...
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

May 17: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1937, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON (U.P.) — Senator M.M. Logan (D., Ky.) announced today that he would offer three modifications to President Roosevelt’s judiciary reorganization bill and predicted that one of them would be reported favorably to the Senate. ‘I am sure that the president’s bill will be modified in the Judiciary Committee tomorrow and reported favorably,’ Logan, an administration supporter, said. He declined to say definitely whether the administration men on the committee had decided to support a compromise. Logan took leadership of compromise efforts in a move which some believed might have been inspired by other administration leaders, although they insisted they were standing firm for an increase of six justices in the Supreme Court. Logan’s principal compromise would provide: That the Supreme Court shall permanently be fixed at nine members, but that this number may temporarily be increased from time to time. To achieve this increase he would provide that justices should be eligible for retirement at 75 years if they have served ten years on the court. If, within six months after becoming eligible, a justice fails to retire, the president may appoint an additional justice to the court. Such additional justices may be appointed for each justice who fails to retire as permitted, but the court would not permanently be increased. The court could never have more than nine justices under 75 years of age.”
rew-online.com

Extell unveils America’s highest infinity pool

Brooklyn’s tallest residential tower, Brooklyn Point, has just unveiled the highest infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere. Situated 680 feet above the ground – making it higher than the famous Marina Bay Sands Hotel pool in Singapore – the 27-foot-long pool offers nearly 360-degree views of the skyline. Set atop...
New York City, NYmymodernmet.com

JR’s Socially Conscious Street Art Celebrated in Largest Museum Exhibition Yet

French street artist JR is the subject of a major exhibition opening at London's Saatchi Gallery. JR: Chronicles is the largest solo museum exhibition of the acclaimed artist's work and features his iconic installations from over the past 15 years. First opening in New York, the expanded exhibition is now celebrating JR's career on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Brooklyn, NYnewyorkled.com

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 2021 Event Season Is ON!

That which appears on this page comes courtesy of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s latest newsletter:. BROOKLYN, May 17, 2021 — Every year, Brooklyn Bridge Park welcomes over 5 million visitors, with thousands coming to enjoy Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s free, public programs in the Park. After a challenging 2020, Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP) and Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) are excited to announce the launch of a rich season of programming. Without ever having to leave New York City, visitors and locals alike can take part in an enriching season of arts and culture, fitness, recreation, environmental education, and volunteer opportunities from May to October — watch music and dance performers rehearse under the Manhattan skyline at the Conservancy’s Open Studios Residency, move to an outdoor Waterfront Workout with a top-tier fitness instructor, listen to a sunset reading with a favorite poet at Books Beneath the Bridge, launch for a kayaking excursion onto the East River, and more.
New York City, NYMic

NYC Pride is banning police. Can this be the new norm?

In a return to its origins as a protest of police brutality against LGBTQ people, NYC Pride will no longer permit police to participate in its parade until 2025, the New York Times reported. This way, the LGBTQ community — especially its trans and BIPOC members — can celebrate free of the presence of police, which a press release from the organization said can be “threatening, and at times, dangerous.” Could this be the new norm?
rew-online.com

Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
New York City, NYwtmj.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking...
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s Rachel Loeb named new head of EDC

Brooklyn resident Rachel Loeb, who had been the acting president and CEO of the New York Economic Development Corp. (NYCEDC) since March, has now been named to the post permanently by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Rachel Loeb joined NYCEDC in 2018. In both her roles as acting president and CEO...
Pittsburgh, PAriverlifepgh.org

Invisible Ecologies

Invisible Ecologies is a public art installation by Future Green Studio along the Allegheny waterfront in downtown Pittsburgh. Future Green is a design collective in Brooklyn, NY whose work is focused on the intersection of art, ecology, and urbanism. This project is in collaboration with Clear Story and is supported by Riverlife and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in NYC

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYNiagara Gazette

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...