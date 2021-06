It is clear that the Oakland A’s need to do something at short. Even with a ‘hot’ month of May, Elvis Andrus has still been a disaster in the batter’s box. It is also worth noting that his hot month involves .575 OPS and is hot only by comparison to his disastrous April. Chad Pinder can play shortstop, but is best used as a utility option instead of being slotted at the position every day.