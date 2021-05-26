Service Corp International (SCI): Price Now Near $51.63; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis
At the moment, SCI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. SCI has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.etfdailynews.com