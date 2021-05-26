Cancel
Letter: Keeping nuclear plants open will be ‘well worth it’

By May 26, 2021
Over the next week or so, Illinois legislators will be voting on a comprehensive energy and climate policy. One of the most important aspects of the bill is that it will be the last chance to keep all of Illinois’ nuclear plants open. If no action is taken, two of...

State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Energy Industryinsidesources.com

TVA Pulling Out of a Nuclear Plant Sale Raises Green Issues

Normally, a trial involving a nuclear power plant would garner national attention. But there has been a significant struggle underway over an unfinished nuclear power plant in Hollywood, Ala., and nary a word of it has caught national media attention. Even in the area affected by this trial, served by the giant Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), coverage has been modest. The importance of new green energy hasn’t been raised, which is the back story here.
Texas Stateutilitydive.com

The Texas Big Freeze: Holistic policy design for a clean and resilient grid

The following is a contributed article by Dan Esposito, senior policy analyst at Energy Innovation, and Eric Gimon, senior fellow at Energy Innovation. Editor's Note: This is the third of a three-part op-ed series in Utility Dive based on Energy Innovation's research examining 1) what drove the extended Texas outages, 2) the degree to which energy markets failed and 3) how different entities can improve U.S. energy market and power infrastructure resiliency against extreme events while decarbonizing the grid to mitigate future climate risk.
Trafficicelandreview.com

Renewable Energy 11.4% of Fuel in Road Transport in 2020

The Ministry of Industry and Innovation announced yesterday that the government had attained an important milestone in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. Renewable energy accounted for 11.4% of the fuel used for road transport in 2020, according to a report from the National Energy Authority. The first...
Energy Industrywri.org

Unlocking a Renewable Energy Future: How Government Action Can Drive Private Investment

This Working Paper is part of the Clean Energy within our Energy Program. Reach out to Norma Hutchinson for more information. A renewable energy future is within our grasp: the technology is now widely available and cost-effective in most places around the world. But the current rates of deployment remain well below what is required to avert the worst impacts of climate change. The private sector is poised to invest billions of dollars to massively speed up, scale and support the energy transition. However, many investors, particularly in the private sector, are deterred by some of the risks related to renewable energy investments. As the energy transition is likely to be financed largely by the private sector, governments must work with the private sector to remove barriers and incentivize investment in renewable energy.
Energy IndustryOccupational Health Safety

Safety in the Renewable Energy Industry

There are many benefits to renewable energy. Renewable energy is a clean, inexhaustible alternative to fossil fuels, which contribute to a significant portion of greenhouse gases worldwide. But despite the industry’s advantages, many people have overlooked the safety repercussions for field workers. These are the most significant safety concerns for...
Gillette, WYsubletteexaminer.com

Gillette officials excited about nuclear power plant

GILLETTE – Gillette's potential as a site for a new nuclear power plant excites local officials. Wednesday morning, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that a nuclear power plant will be coming to Wyoming. The Natrium Reactor is a collaboration between Rocky Mountain Power, the U.S. Department of Energy and TerraPower, a...
Wyoming Statecounty17.com

Wyoming to be ‘ground zero’ for advanced nuclear plant

Wyoming will become “ground zero” as home to the first of a new generation of nuclear power plants to be developed via a diverse public-private partnership that includes Bill Gates, officials announced Wednesday. The advanced nuclear energy demonstration plant will replace one of four coal-fired plants in PacifiCorp’s Wyoming power...
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650

Natrium Nuclear Plant Coming to Wyoming; Also, What is Natrium?

None other than Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates is a part of bringing a new kind of nuclear power plant to The Cowboy State. When you hear 'nuclear power plant' you immediately think of those classic towers like at Three Mile Island or Chernobyl (not to bring up only those plants that had disasters,) but this new technology won't have those.
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM

See Gov. Mark Gordon’s Nuclear Power Plant Announcement

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, along with TerraPower and PacifiCorp, announced yesterday the efforts to build a Natrium reactor demonstration project at a retiring coal plant in Wyoming. Terrapower was founded by software engineer and entrepreneur Bill Gates, who also serves as the company's chairman. Currently, the companies are evaluating several...
Wyoming Statenewslj.com

Demo nuclear plant to be built in Wyoming

CHEYENNE — Wyoming will become the site of a novel nuclear energy plant in a move announced Wednesday by Gov. Mark Gordon that could diversify the state’s economy and put the nation on a path toward a carbon-free electricity grid by 2035. TerraPower – a cutting-edge nuclear innovation company that...
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Solar Water Heater: A Way To Harvest Abundant Solar Energy And Cut Down Use Of Fossil Fuels

It took us ages to realize the earth's natural resources such as oil, natural gas, and coal are limited. However, we can harvest abundant solar energy free of cost. With an affordable initial investment, solar water heaters quickly became the most cost-effective and eco-friendly solution and alternative to traditional methods. A solar water heater draws power from the sun for daily use. It is placed in an open area where it can get sunlight during the majority part of the day. Solar water heaters are beneficial in several ways in terms of financial, environmental, and socio-economical. Solar water heaters do not emit harmful gas, contradictory to conventional methods such as the use of fossil fuels that produce a colossal amount of CO2, harming the environment. Therefore, the demand for solar water heaters has increased over the last few years.
Delta Junction, AKdeltanewsweb.com

SM-1A Deactivated Nuclear Power Plant Update – 02 June 2021

Our Team is continuing make progress on the decommissioning planning efforts. The Final Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact should be published by the end of June. The final documents incorporate comments received during the public comment period. Your feedback, along with comments from Alaska state agencies and the U.S. Environmental PA have been reviewed and incorporated into the Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact.
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9

Wyoming is Getting a Nuclear Power Plant. Could it Work for Colstrip?

Wyoming is getting the state's first nuclear power plant. This story might not have showed up in your newsfeed today (6/3), but it will likely generate some chatter among those concerned about energy projects in the region. ICYMI, one of Bill Gates companies (TerraPower), is taking the lead on construction of a multi-billion dollar nuclear power plant in the Cowboy State. According to the Associated Press, the site (undetermined) will be built on one of four, soon-to-be-retired, coal power plants.
Wyoming Statepowermag.com

Wyoming Coal Power Plant May Host Natrium Advanced Nuclear Demonstration

Bill Gates’ nuclear innovation startup TerraPower and Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary PacifiCorp are looking to site a federally backed demonstration of their 345-MWe Natrium advanced nuclear reactor system at a retiring PacifiCorp coal power plant in Wyoming. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Bill Gates, and U.S....