Davis Middle School boys track team wins LCAA league championship; girls finish in second

This season has been a special one for many Senior athletes in Hillsdale County and their teammates. For parents, coaches, and the communities, it is a time to celebrate the ability to enjoy the outdoor sports season after losing the 2020 Spring track season to the Covid-19 pandemic. With high schools across the state handling the pandemic as directed by the MHSAA, schools have been able to see the return of Spring athletics. Many Seniors lost their spring season in 2020, and it's been since the spring 2019 season that track and field events have been held.