Hillsdale, MI

Davis Middle School boys track team wins LCAA league championship; girls finish in second

Hillsdale Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Davis Middle School boys track team won the LCAA league championships on Sunday outsourcing 2nd place Onsted 142 to 104.5. Hayden Handy won the long jump with a jump of 20'1", a new school record. Handy was the only double winner also winning the 200 meter dash. He also finished 2nd in the 400. Other firsts taken by the Davis boys were in the 400 relay with a team of Braden Lige, Nick Luce, John Petersen, and Carter Davis and the 1600 relay team of Carter Davis, Alan Torres, Nick Luce and John Petersen.

