Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

My Take: President Biden is right to redefine infrastructure

Holland Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is in ongoing talks to discuss his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Ever since its release, critics have claimed that many aspects of the plan have nothing to do with infrastructure. However, that isn't really fair. Today's economy requires the definition of infrastructure to go beyond traditional transit systems like...

www.hollandsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Hurricane Sandy#Infrastructure Plan#President Biden#Business Innovation#Sustainable Business#Business Plan#Ericsson#Americans#Moody S Analytics#S P Global#The Brookings Institution#Vermeer Corp#Modern Infrastructure#Broadband Infrastructure#Move Business#Businesses#Railways#Mitigating Climate Change#Society Function
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionLima News

Letter: Biden a weak president

Now is there anyone who thinks Biden is doing a good job? I didn’t think so. Let’s take our Southern borders, oh, that’s right. We don’t have a Southern border.They say if illegal immigrants continue to enter our country at the current rate, there will be 2 million just this year.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Five Wins for Clean Energy Innovation in Biden’s Budget

The Biden administration’s 2022 budget released on Friday includes major funding increases for important Department of Energy (DOE) programs to drive clean energy innovation, address the climate crisis, and build a strong and equitable economy. These funding increases complement the investments proposed in the President’s American Jobs Plan (AJP). Now it’s up to Congress to pass AJP and write a government funding bill that reflects the President’s proposals.
Presidential ElectionKCRG.com

Biden taps Vice President Harris to lead effort on voting rights

(CNN) - President Joe Biden announced Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration’s push to protect voting rights. “I’m asking Vice President Harris to help these efforts and lead them among her many other responsibilities. With her leadership and your support, we’re going to overcome again, I promise you, but it’s going to a hell of a lot of work,” Biden said.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NRDC

Changing Course: Biden’s Historic Transportation Budget

Ships of state are notoriously difficult to steer. Thankfully, like real ships, they’re equipped with a helm that, under smart leadership, can help us change direction: The federal budget. And, with regards to transportation, President Biden makes maximum use of his fiscal year 2022 budget proposal in an effort to get us turned in the right direction.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's budget tackles climate crisis across nearly every federal agency

Budgets are a statement of priorities, and President Biden ’s budget clearly shows everyone in this country that he is prioritizing investing in our people, our economy and our environment. His first budget undoes much of the damage to climate action created by the Trump administration while making essential investments that will help our country transition to a just clean energy economy that works for all.
Presidential Electionnaked capitalism

Why Biden Is Not a Transformational President

Yves here. Readers are commenting regularly on what a damp squib Biden is proving to be, despite continuing aggressive press air cover. A fresh example from a fax machine in yesterday’s Links:. In “election ’24” news, Biden has already blown it:. “U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Hannity on press coverage of President Biden

HANNITY: -- that makes you happy. I will buy you a chicken, a pet chicken. Anyway, Tucker, thank you. HANNITY: Anyway, welcome to HANNITY. Busy night tonight. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is here. Texas Senator Ted Cruz will join us. Rick Santorum with his very first interview since getting canned by fake news CNN.
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

President Biden’s ‘Infrastructure’ Rescue Plan Bars Memphis from Using Any of the $343 Million in Federal Funds to Repair Bridge

President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan doesn’t allow for either Shelby County or Memphis to use their $343 million in federal funds to repair the broken Memphis bridge. The Hernando de Soto bridge, or I-40 bridge, has been closed to traffic since May 12 due to a large crack in one of its structural beams. As The Tennessee Star reported, Governor Bill Lee visited the bridge on Tuesday to review repair plans. After his visit, Lee criticized Biden’s plan for being marketed as an infrastructure plan but not assisting in actual infrastructure.
Presidential ElectionPittsburgh Post-Gazette

With Harris taking point on voting rights, issue may involve her role as Senate president

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris would be taking point on voting rights for his administration. The move, announced during remarks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla., to recognize the 100th anniversary of the city’s race massacre, puts into Ms. Harris’ portfolio a policy issue that might involve her constitutional role as president of the Senate.
Presidential Electiontuipster.com

Exclusive: Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia, calls on President Biden to take "decisive action" to stop detention of US citizens

Exclusive: American imprisoned in Russia calls on Biden to take 'decisive action' to stop detention of US citizens. Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia, called on President Joe Biden to "aggressively discuss and resolve" the issue of US citizens being detained for political purposes when he meets President Vladimir Putin at a summit later this month.
IndustryHerald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Incorporate fair-market policy into infrastructure revival

Infrastructure privatization (contractor-owned and contractor-operated, or COCO) without government oversight squanders time and resources. No competition exists for utilities. Yet, American Water runs ads on TV. Will this persuade the Public Service Commission to increase rates? Appalachian Power also seeks an increase because of damage from back-to-back February ice storms. Hasty repairs highlight our local power grid’s fragility.
U.S. Politicsuschamber.com

Bilateral Cooperation with the UAE on Climate, Digital Trade, Financial Services Innovation & Healthcare: 4 Ideas for the Biden Administration

The Biden Administration has prioritized efforts on ‘Climate Diplomacy’ since taking office in January 2021. Decarbonization, sustainability, and clean energy are top-tiered areas of focus as we enter a new era of U.S. leadership and global engagement. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established itself as a leader through its response to climate change using cutting-edge technologies to curb emissions, improve energy efficiency, and deploy new sources of clean energy. In recognition of a shared commitment to addressing the challenge of climate change, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to the UAE in April to meet with UAE’s own Special Envoy for Climate Change, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, and to take part in their regional climate dialogue.
Presidential Electionpennsylvanianewstoday.com

President Biden promises to “fight hard” for voting rights law as state restrictions increase

President Joe Biden protects voting rights as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictions that make it more difficult to cast ballots on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa genocide I appealed to the parliament to enact a large-scale law. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in Oklahoma on Tuesday, he called on members of parliament, including two senators from his party, to postpone action on the voting bill. In the words of the late Congressman John Lewis, Biden said voting rights were “precious” and must be protected. He vowed that June would be the “month of action” at Capitol Hill as Congress considers a bill that is one of his administration’s top priorities. “We will not give up,” Biden said. Talked about Bill S. 1. Republicans in the State Capitol across the country are pushing for what experts say is a wave of unprecedented bills aimed at restricting access to ballot boxes. The Republican Party argues that the bill aims to prevent the fraud of voters, but the Democratic Party aims to weaken the voting rights of the minority in particular. We will discontinue the ballot box and drive-through voting center. The bill was blocked only when the Democratic Party of Texas left the House of Representatives on Sunday night, but Republican Governor Greg Abbott said he would eventually order a special meeting to ensure its passage. Said. Federal Voting Law during an event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tarsa racial slaughter. In this case, a white mob plundered and burned down Tulsa’s Greenwood district. The area was known as “Black Wall Street.” As many as 300 Black Tulsa were killed and thousands of survivors were temporarily detained in concentration camps under the supervision of the National Guard. Biden says the state must be aware of a long-forgotten chapter in history and takes action on important issues facing black Americans, such as police cheating and restricted voting rights. I promised that I can’t choose what I want to know, not what I should know, “Biden said. “I came here to fill the silence, because the wounds deepen in the silence.” But Biden, despite his pledge to continue fighting to pass legislation that protects voting rights, is his greatest. Admitted that the obstacles may be within his party. Biden has two to explain why he has not enacted some of the most ambitious elements of his agenda. He summoned Democrats and pointed out that the low majority of the House of Representatives and the even division of the Senate hindered legislative negotiations on important issues such as voting rights. Biden lamented the question of whether he could not. Senator who voted more with my Republican friends. “It looked like a veiled reference to Democratic Sensei. Joe Manchin, West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona. The rule requires 60 votes to be passed in order for most bills to pass, and many of the Democratic Party’s top priorities, such as voting rights and gun control, are invalidated upon arrival in the 50-50 Senate. Mr. Cinema is a supporter of the voting rights bill that passed the Senate known as the “People’s Law,” but Mr. Manchin refused to sign the bill because it was “too wide.” But Manchin and Cinema aren’t the only ones opposed to abolishing Philibuster. As many as 10 Democratic senators change rules, even for legislation that requires passage, such as the voting rights bill. Biden himself is reluctant to say that he does not want to end Philibuster. It is unclear whether Biden’s comments will change the view of senators facing tough choices amid increasing pressure. Yes. Senior Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., told a colleague that he would submit a voting rights bill in the week of June 21st to actually test the senator’s position. “The working period in June will be extremely demanding,” Schmar said in a letter to a colleague last week. “Our determination will be tested.” Biden said Kamala. He ordered Vice President Harris to take the lead. The administration’s efforts to protect the right to vote, under her leadership, gave Americans access to voting, as they did in the past and during the 2020 elections. Declared to “overcome” efforts to reduce again. The 2020 election saw record voting rates despite the new voting restrictions. It is the root cause of immigrants from Central America. Includes efforts to address, the guidance of the National Space Council, and efforts to increase access to the broadband Internet. We are working with voting groups, community organizations and the private sector to strengthen our voting rights and promote the passage of voting rights laws on the Voting Hills. Our mission is to make voting accessible to all American voters and to ensure that all votes are counted through a free, fair and transparent process. This is a democratic job, “she said.___ Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire of New York and Darling Superville of Tulsa, Oklahoma contributed to this report.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

U.S. Department of Energy Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris Administration recently sent to Congress the President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22). The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Budget makes investments that the Agency states will help the country build back better and lay the foundation to build a clean energy economy and ensure the U.S. reaches net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.