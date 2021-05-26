Accenture plc (ACN): Price Now Near $284.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, ACN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ACN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 20 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.