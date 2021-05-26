Cancel
Accenture plc (ACN): Price Now Near $284.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, ACN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ACN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 20 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com
Stocks

Amcor plc (AMCR): Price Up $0.03 (0.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, AMCR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.04%) from the hour prior. AMCR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on AMCR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Medical & Biotech

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX): Price Now Near $46.3; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RPRX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocks

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK): Price Now Near $25.28; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, PLTK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-1.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PLTK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocks

Entegris Inc (ENTG): Price Now Near $115.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ENTG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.48 (-1.27%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocks

Jabil Inc (JBL): Price Now Near $57.14; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, JBL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as JBL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocks

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF): Price Now Near $54.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, CF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. CF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocks

Moderna Inc (MRNA): Price Now Near $208.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

500 – Internal server error This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Markets

Airbnb Inc (ABNB): Price Now Near $141.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ABNB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.11 (-1.47%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ABNB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Industry

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB): Price Now Near $112.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, LYB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.78 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LYB has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 200 hour changed directions on LYB; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocks

3 Best Tech Stocks To Buy in the Enterprise Software Sector

Tech stocks were among the big winners in 2020, a year to remember for the historic U.S. stock market crash in March. And the fast comeback of equities that took place ever since and resulted in a year of great volatility for investing in stocks. Reportlinker.com recently published a report...
Stocks

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG): Price Now Near $7.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SMFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SMFG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocks

Costar Group Inc (CSGP): Price Now Near $850.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, CSGP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.45 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CSGP has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocks

American Express Co (AXP): Price Now Near $164.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, AXP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on AXP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocks

Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 918 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,851,000 as of […]
Markets

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC): Price Now Near $7.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, KGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.95%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocks

ING Groep NV Has $60.08 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,959 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.2% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ING Groep NV owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $60,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Dell Leads Tech Stocks, Semiconductor Stocks Onto The IBD Breakout Stocks Index

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities Index (BOUT) jumped as much as 152% from its March 2020 lows until pulling back in February of this year. The BOUT ETF is now regrouping as leading components like Dell Technologies (DELL), Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) and semiconductor stocks Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), Ultra Clean (UCTT), and Teradyne (TER) try to fashion new breakouts.
Stocks

Tim Sa (TIMB): Price Now Near $12.34; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, TIMB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.57%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocks

Deere & Co (DE): Price Now Near $355.72; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, DE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.05 (0.58%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocks

Invesco Ltd (IVZ): Price Now Near $29.01; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, IVZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (1.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as IVZ has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 and 50 hour changed directions on IVZ; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.