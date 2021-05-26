Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX): Price Now Near $52.55; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis
At the moment, SFIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.69 (1.33%) from the hour prior. SFIX has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com