MSCI Inc (MSCI): Price Now Near $469.27; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis
At the moment, MSCI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.78 (0.17%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MSCI has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com