Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

MSCI Inc (MSCI): Price Now Near $469.27; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, MSCI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.78 (0.17%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MSCI has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msci Inc#Price Action#Day Traders#Today#Msci Inc#Price Now Near#Technical Outlook#Trend#Business Services Stocks#Ratings#Rangebound Traders#Today#Timeframes#Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Jabil Inc (JBL): Price Now Near $57.14; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, JBL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as JBL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Moderna Inc (MRNA): Price Now Near $208.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

500 – Internal server error This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Medical & Biotechetfdailynews.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX): Price Now Near $46.3; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RPRX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF): Price Now Near $54.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, CF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. CF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Airbnb Inc (ABNB): Price Now Near $141.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ABNB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.11 (-1.47%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ABNB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK): Price Now Near $25.28; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, PLTK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-1.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PLTK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,130 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Results Of The MSCI 2021 Global Market Accessibility Review

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) - Get Report, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today the results of the MSCI 2021 Global Market Accessibility Review. The detailed report, covering market accessibility assessments for 83 markets, has been made available on MSCI's website at https://www.msci.com/market-classification.
Industryetfdailynews.com

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB): Price Now Near $112.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, LYB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.78 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LYB has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 200 hour changed directions on LYB; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Berkley W R Corp (WRB): Price Now Near $75.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, WRB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

American Express Co (AXP): Price Now Near $164.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, AXP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on AXP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Costar Group Inc (CSGP): Price Now Near $850.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, CSGP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.45 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CSGP has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys 250 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC): Price Now Near $7.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, KGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.95%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Retailetfdailynews.com

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA): Price Up $0.08 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.2)% Over Past Hour

Currently, QRTEA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.2%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row QRTEA has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

General Mills Inc (GIS): Price Down $-0.61 (-0.97)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, GIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GIS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on GIS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.