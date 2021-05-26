Cancel
Xylem Inc (XYL): Price Down $-0.46 (-0.4)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, XYL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.08%) from the hour prior. XYL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Stocksetfdailynews.com

Edison International (EIX): Price Up $0.38 (0.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.06)% Over Past Hour

Currently, EIX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on EIX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Illumina Inc (ILMN): Price Up $4.37 (1.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.8 (-0.18)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ILMN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.8 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ILMN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Amcor plc (AMCR): Price Up $0.03 (0.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, AMCR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.04%) from the hour prior. AMCR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on AMCR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

General Mills Inc (GIS): Price Up $0.43 (0.68)% Over Past Day, Up $0.32 (0.51)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, GIS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

WEIBO Corp (WB): Price Up $0.16 (0.32)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.16)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, WB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.16%) from the hour prior. WB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Medical & Biotechetfdailynews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA): Price Up $0.23 (2.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.55)% Over Past Hour

Currently, TEVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.55%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row TEVA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centricus Acquisition (NASDAQ:CENH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 145,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 173,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Price Down $-0.18 (-0.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.03)% Over Past Hour

Currently, EXR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. EXR has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Retailetfdailynews.com

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA): Price Up $0.08 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.2)% Over Past Hour

Currently, QRTEA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.2%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row QRTEA has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

UBS Group AG (UBS): Price Down $-0.15 (-0.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, UBS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the hour prior. UBS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Tim Sa (TIMB): Price Up $0.27 (2.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, TIMB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

XP Inc (XP): Price Up $0.84 (2.02)% Over Past Day, Up $0.41 (0.96)% Over Past Hour

Currently, XP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.41 (0.96%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Trading Up 180.5% Over Last 7 Days

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Starbucks Corp (SBUX): Price Up $0.1 (0.09)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

Currently, SBUX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH): Price Down $-0.2 (-0.35)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.53 (-0.89)% Over Past Hour

Currently, CAH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.89%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS): Price Up $0.21 (0.2)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LDOS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LDOS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

CERNER Corp (CERN): Price Up $0.11 (0.14)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.61 (-0.76)% Over Past Hour

Currently, CERN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV): Price Up $2.69 (0.92)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, VEEV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on VEEV; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lunes Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Lunes has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $1,981.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.