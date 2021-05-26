Xylem Inc (XYL): Price Down $-0.46 (-0.4)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.08)% Over Past Hour
Currently, XYL (Get Ratings)'s price is up $0.1 (0.08%) from the hour prior. XYL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.