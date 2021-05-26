Cancel
ODP Corp (ODP): Price Up $1.86 (4.52)% Over Past Day, Up $0.71 (1.67)% Over Past Hour

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, ODP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.71 (1.67%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ODP has seen 3 straight up hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Edison International (EIX): Price Up $0.38 (0.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.06)% Over Past Hour

Currently, EIX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on EIX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

General Mills Inc (GIS): Price Up $0.43 (0.68)% Over Past Day, Up $0.32 (0.51)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, GIS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Illumina Inc (ILMN): Price Up $4.37 (1.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.8 (-0.18)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ILMN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.8 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ILMN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Medical & Biotechetfdailynews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA): Price Up $0.23 (2.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.55)% Over Past Hour

Currently, TEVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.55%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row TEVA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IONChain (IONC) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $178,384.18 and approximately $6,795.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Stockswccftech.com

SPACs Are Back With a Bang: Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) Is up Over 22 Percent in the Past Ten Days in the Runup to Its Merger With Microvast, While the Broader SPAC Index Is up 6 Percent

Microvast, a vertically integrated manufacturer of fast-charging batteries for electric vehicles and other commercial applications, is flying largely under the radar of most investors as its merger with the SPAC Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) approaches. However, a cursory look at THCB’s substantial outperformance over the past couple of days hints at a broad-based recovery in the wider SPAC sphere.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Morningstar Inc (MORN): Price Up $0.61 (0.26)% Over Past Day, Up $1.17 (0.51)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, MORN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.17 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Price Down $-0.18 (-0.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.03)% Over Past Hour

Currently, EXR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. EXR has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
StocksZacks.com

Making a Profit from Stock Dips

As the saying goes, "From the ashes a phoenix shall arise." And our current record-breaking market is a testament to that. The secret to making money, regardless of the market, is to buy stocks that have been burned, but still have the potential to soar. This article will help you find more of those stocks.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 2,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.
Retailetfdailynews.com

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA): Price Up $0.08 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.2)% Over Past Hour

Currently, QRTEA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.2%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row QRTEA has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

American Financial Group Inc (AFG): Price Down $-0.59 (-0.48)% Over Past Day, Up $0.52 (0.42)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, AFG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.52 (0.42%) from the hour prior. AFG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

UBS Group AG (UBS): Price Down $-0.15 (-0.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, UBS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the hour prior. UBS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Starbucks Corp (SBUX): Price Up $0.1 (0.09)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

Currently, SBUX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH): Price Down $-0.2 (-0.35)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.53 (-0.89)% Over Past Hour

Currently, CAH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.89%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS): Price Up $0.21 (0.2)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LDOS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LDOS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL): Price Up $7.3 (1.81)% Over Past Day, Up $4.08 (1)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, TYL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $4.08 (1%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TYL has seen 3 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $27.55 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paparazzi Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $12,013.87 and approximately $10.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spheroid Universe Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $236,090.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.