ODP Corp (ODP): Price Up $1.86 (4.52)% Over Past Day, Up $0.71 (1.67)% Over Past Hour
At the moment, ODP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.71 (1.67%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ODP has seen 3 straight up hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com