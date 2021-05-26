Acuity Brands Inc (AYI): Price Now Near $177.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.