Acuity Brands Inc (AYI): Price Now Near $177.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis
At the time of this writing, AYI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. AYI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com