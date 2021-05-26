Cancel
Acuity Brands Inc (AYI): Price Now Near $177.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, AYI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. AYI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com
#Ayi#Price Action#Day Traders#Today#Price Now Near#Ayi#Technical Outlook#Acuity Brands Inc#Trend#Ratings#Rangebound Traders#Today#Timeframes#Bulls#Bears
Stocksetfdailynews.com

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF): Price Now Near $54.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, CF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. CF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Entegris Inc (ENTG): Price Now Near $115.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ENTG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.48 (-1.27%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Jabil Inc (JBL): Price Now Near $57.14; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, JBL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as JBL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Moderna Inc (MRNA): Price Now Near $208.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

500 – Internal server error This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Li Auto Inc (LI): Price Now Near $27.17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, LI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LI has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Airbnb Inc (ABNB): Price Now Near $141.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ABNB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.11 (-1.47%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ABNB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

General Mills Inc (GIS): Price Up $0.43 (0.68)% Over Past Day, Up $0.32 (0.51)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, GIS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Illumina Inc (ILMN): Price Up $4.37 (1.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.8 (-0.18)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ILMN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.8 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ILMN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 166.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Industryetfdailynews.com

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB): Price Now Near $112.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, LYB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.78 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LYB has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 200 hour changed directions on LYB; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsmayfieldrecorder.com

Truist Securities Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $120.00

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Costar Group Inc (CSGP): Price Now Near $850.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, CSGP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.45 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CSGP has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG): Price Now Near $7.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SMFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SMFG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Berkley W R Corp (WRB): Price Now Near $75.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, WRB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

American Express Co (AXP): Price Now Near $164.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, AXP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on AXP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Price Down $-0.18 (-0.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.03)% Over Past Hour

Currently, EXR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. EXR has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC): Price Now Near $7.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, KGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.95%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Retailetfdailynews.com

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA): Price Up $0.08 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.2)% Over Past Hour

Currently, QRTEA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.2%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row QRTEA has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

American Financial Group Inc (AFG): Price Down $-0.59 (-0.48)% Over Past Day, Up $0.52 (0.42)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, AFG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.52 (0.42%) from the hour prior. AFG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

XP Inc (XP): Price Up $0.84 (2.02)% Over Past Day, Up $0.41 (0.96)% Over Past Hour

Currently, XP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.41 (0.96%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.