Cloudflare Inc (NET): Price Up $0.51 (0.64)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.36 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour
Currently, NET (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com