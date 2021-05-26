Cloudflare Inc (NET): Price Up $0.51 (0.64)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.36 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, MORN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.17 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.