Public Health

The lives lost to hospital-acquired Covid

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for your excellent article (Up to 8,700 patients died after catching Covid in English hospitals, 24 May). My wife was admitted to Basildon hospital in early September for a 10-hour heart bypass operation, and afterwards was in intensive care for three weeks before being transferred to general wards for recovery. The ward Pam went to had a Covid outbreak after a few days, and she contracted it. She was moved into a total of five wards – all had Covid at some stage – and she finally passed away on 18 November. Pam was a very nervous person and I dread to think what was going through her mind, as I was unable to have contact with her for her final seven weeks. I have yet to come to terms with her situation and passing.

#Community Hospitals#Care Hospitals#Mers#Uk#Patient Infections#Patient Care#Communicable Diseases#Medical Care#Medical Treatment#Nightingale#Mri#Greater Manchester#Lancet#Essex#Whitehall#Surrey#Preventable Infections#Nhs Hospitals#Infection Risk#English Hospitals
