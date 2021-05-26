Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI): Price Up $1.09 (0.78)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.94 (-0.66)% Over Past Hour
Currently, DRI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.94 (-0.66%) from the hour prior. DRI has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com