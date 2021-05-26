BLACKBERRY Ltd (BB): Price Up $0.72 (8.38)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.38)% Over Past Hour
At the moment, BB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.38%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as BB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com