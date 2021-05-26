Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI): Price Up $0.97 (2.3)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.52 (-1.19)% Over Past Hour

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, ZI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-1.19%) from the hour prior. ZI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Zoominfo#Zi News Traders Investors#Portland Business Journal#Outlook#Trend#Technologies#Ratings#Rangebound Traders#Business Services Stocks#Timeframes#Bears#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Edison International (EIX): Price Up $0.38 (0.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.06)% Over Past Hour

Currently, EIX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on EIX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

WEIBO Corp (WB): Price Up $0.16 (0.32)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.16)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, WB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.16%) from the hour prior. WB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Illumina Inc (ILMN): Price Up $4.37 (1.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.8 (-0.18)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ILMN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.8 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ILMN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Amcor plc (AMCR): Price Up $0.03 (0.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, AMCR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.04%) from the hour prior. AMCR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on AMCR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Medical & Biotechetfdailynews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA): Price Up $0.23 (2.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.55)% Over Past Hour

Currently, TEVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.55%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row TEVA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MASQ Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $112,091.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

S4FE Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. S4FE has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $406,233.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, S4FE has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Morningstar Inc (MORN): Price Up $0.61 (0.26)% Over Past Day, Up $1.17 (0.51)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, MORN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.17 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

General Mills Inc (GIS): Price Down $-0.61 (-0.97)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, GIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GIS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on GIS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Retailetfdailynews.com

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA): Price Up $0.08 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.2)% Over Past Hour

Currently, QRTEA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.2%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row QRTEA has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

UBS Group AG (UBS): Price Down $-0.15 (-0.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, UBS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the hour prior. UBS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

American Financial Group Inc (AFG): Price Down $-0.59 (-0.48)% Over Past Day, Up $0.52 (0.42)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, AFG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.52 (0.42%) from the hour prior. AFG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $405,198.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Litecoin (LTC) Closes Last Hour Up $0.35; 2 Day Down Streak Ended, Price Base in Formation Over Past 90 Days, in a Downtrend Over Past 30 Days

At the moment, LTC’s price is up $0.35 (0.2%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

XP Inc (XP): Price Up $0.84 (2.02)% Over Past Day, Up $0.41 (0.96)% Over Past Hour

Currently, XP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.41 (0.96%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Tim Sa (TIMB): Price Up $0.27 (2.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, TIMB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 26,917 shares.The stock last traded at $25.36 and had previously closed at $25.40. SHI has been the subject of a...
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Starbucks Corp (SBUX): Price Up $0.1 (0.09)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

Currently, SBUX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH): Price Down $-0.2 (-0.35)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.53 (-0.89)% Over Past Hour

Currently, CAH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.89%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV): Price Up $2.69 (0.92)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, VEEV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on VEEV; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.