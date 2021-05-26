Cancel
Guardant Health Inc (GH): Price Down $-0.77 (-0.61)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.25 (-1.78)% Over Past Hour

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, GH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.25 (-1.78%) from the hour prior. GH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Stocksetfdailynews.com

Amcor plc (AMCR): Price Up $0.03 (0.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, AMCR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.04%) from the hour prior. AMCR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on AMCR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

General Mills Inc (GIS): Price Up $0.43 (0.68)% Over Past Day, Up $0.32 (0.51)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, GIS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Edison International (EIX): Price Up $0.38 (0.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.06)% Over Past Hour

Currently, EIX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on EIX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF): Price Now Near $54.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, CF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. CF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Medical & Biotechetfdailynews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA): Price Up $0.23 (2.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.55)% Over Past Hour

Currently, TEVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.55%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row TEVA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Morningstar Inc (MORN): Price Up $0.61 (0.26)% Over Past Day, Up $1.17 (0.51)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, MORN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.17 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Accenture plc (ACN): Price Up $0.53 (0.19)% Over Past Day, Down $-1 (-0.35)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ACN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ACN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 20 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Price Down $-0.18 (-0.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.03)% Over Past Hour

Currently, EXR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. EXR has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG): Price Now Near $7.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SMFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SMFG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

American Financial Group Inc (AFG): Price Down $-0.59 (-0.48)% Over Past Day, Up $0.52 (0.42)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, AFG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.52 (0.42%) from the hour prior. AFG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Retailetfdailynews.com

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA): Price Up $0.08 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.2)% Over Past Hour

Currently, QRTEA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.2%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row QRTEA has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

XP Inc (XP): Price Up $0.84 (2.02)% Over Past Day, Up $0.41 (0.96)% Over Past Hour

Currently, XP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.41 (0.96%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Tim Sa (TIMB): Price Up $0.27 (2.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, TIMB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

UBS Group AG (UBS): Price Down $-0.15 (-0.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, UBS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the hour prior. UBS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Litecoin (LTC) Closes Last Hour Up $0.35; 2 Day Down Streak Ended, Price Base in Formation Over Past 90 Days, in a Downtrend Over Past 30 Days

At the moment, LTC’s price is up $0.35 (0.2%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comparing Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) & Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of recent ratings and...
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS): Price Up $0.21 (0.2)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LDOS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LDOS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Starbucks Corp (SBUX): Price Up $0.1 (0.09)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

Currently, SBUX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

CERNER Corp (CERN): Price Up $0.11 (0.14)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.61 (-0.76)% Over Past Hour

Currently, CERN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV): Price Up $2.69 (0.92)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, VEEV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on VEEV; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.