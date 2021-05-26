Shopify Inc (SHOP): Price Up $22.96 (1.85)% Over Past Day, Up $23.54 (1.9)% Over Past Hour
Currently, SHOP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $23.54 (1.9%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com