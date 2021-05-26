The Real Reason Minecraft's Boss Was Worried Microsoft Would Ruin The Game

Acquisitions and mergers are not exactly uncommon in the games industry (or any industry, for that matter), but very few deals in the industry have been of the same scale and scope as Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda. As one of the biggest third party publishers around and the owner of some of gaming’s biggest and most popular franchises, the addition of Bethesda to Microsoft’s first party portfolio is a massive deal- but, of course, there are questions about how exactly Microsoft is going to handle Bethesda going forward. Will they be allowed to retain their autonomy and creative independence, or are they going to be integrated into Microsoft’s business more heavily?