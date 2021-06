Should we get the countdown clocks rolling? Mike Lindell doubled down today on his July 15 date for the earthshattering revelation that will wow the Supreme Court and persuade them to do something that doesn’t exist in law or the constitution, “reinstatement.” This is twice now that he’s been held to the same deadline, that’s a first. What’s that you say? The Supreme Court won’t be in session in July? Pshaw, this is no time to be a buzz kill and obsess on trivia, Lindell’s on a roll.