Just ten days are left in PAWS’ 2021 Tuxes and Tails Comedy Campaign
JACKSON, Wyo. — With just ten days to go in their online Comedy Campaign, PAWS of Jackson Hole has offered laughter and levity in an otherwise challenging fundraising landscape. In a move that some locals are calling genius, PAWS hired local, actor, writer, and comedian Andrew Munz to create a series of pet-themed comedy vignettes that launch every Wednesday through June 4th on social media, and through email to engage the public and inspire donations. Today’s installment features “Merlin,” a recently neutered, and quite pampered feline character.buckrail.com