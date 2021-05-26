Just ten days are left in PAWS’ 2021 Tuxes and Tails Comedy Campaign

Teton County isn’t quite out of the coronavirus woods, but it looks like there may be a clearing up ahead, and it could be just the right place to hold a music festival. Summer 2020, aka the Summer That Wasn’t, was a bust for nearly all of the region’s arts and entertainment events. Last April and May, as the seriousness of the pandemic began to become apparent, festivals that had for years, even decades, seemed as constant as the Teton Range went into COVID-induced isolation. Even the outdoors wasn’t considered safe. From the Music on Main series to the Grand Teton Music Festival, the coronavirus felled them all.