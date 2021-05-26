Cancel
West Portsmouth, OH

David E. Blevins

People's Defender
People's Defender
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hp6JN_0aCEjreJ00 avid E. Blevins, 85 of West Portsmouth died Monday, May 24, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born April 24, 1936 in Scioto County to the late Elisha and Emma Fite Blevins. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Craig Blevins, a brother, Oscar Blevins, and four sisters, Charlotte Parker, Loretta Evans, Catherine Goins, and Irene Nelson. David was a pastor at the Friendship Church of God for 30 years, worked for the Portsmouth Daily Times, and retired from the Columbus Dispatch. He was a member of the Ani-Tsa ‘lagi Cherokee Nation. David is survived by his wife, Julia Malissa Evans Blevins whom he married Oct. 8, 1955, four sons, David Wayne (Robin) Blevins, Randall (Tina) Blevins, Roger (Cindy) Blevins, and Keith (Debra) Blevins; six grandchildren, Malissa Sarver, Roger Blevins Jr., Keith Mitchell Blevins II, David Sanford Blevins, Richard Craig Blevins, and Victoria Blevins; and nine great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with David S. Evans officiating with interment in Drake Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 - 8 p.m. on on Friday, May 28 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
People's Defender

People's Defender

People's Defender

