Darnella Frazier, Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder, Shares a Powerful Statement About His Death
Darnella Frazier, who filmed George Floyd's killing on her cellphone last year, has stayed out of the spotlight since her footage went viral and sparked a racial reckoning around the world. But yesterday, on the first anniversary of Floyd's death by police, the 18-year-old released a powerful statement reflecting on that pivotal, traumatic moment, which made her "realize how dangerous it is to be Black in America."www.harpersbazaar.com