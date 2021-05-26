Cancel
Darnella Frazier, Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder, Shares a Powerful Statement About His Death

Cover picture for the articleDarnella Frazier, who filmed George Floyd's killing on her cellphone last year, has stayed out of the spotlight since her footage went viral and sparked a racial reckoning around the world. But yesterday, on the first anniversary of Floyd's death by police, the 18-year-old released a powerful statement reflecting on that pivotal, traumatic moment, which made her "realize how dangerous it is to be Black in America."

George Floyd
Minneapolis, MNdomigood.com

George Floyd's family mark the first anniversary of his murder: Loved-ones hold rally one year after his death and four weeks after Derek Chauvin was convicted of his killing

Members of George Floyd's family, and others who lost loved ones in police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis on Sunday for a march ahead of the first anniversary of his death on May 25. Hundreds of people gathered for the rally in front of the courthouse in downtown...
Violent CrimesDaily Beast

George Floyd’s Murder Destroyed the Myth of Minnesota Nice

No matter who you are, if you lived in the Twin Cities, chances are you experienced moments of abject terror after George Floyd got murdered and Minneapolis exploded last year. Like the plywood still seen nailed over windows periodically about town, that fear has lasted. The unprecedented mayhem that followed...
Minoritiesiosconews.com

George Floyd's family marks 1 year since his death

A Black Lives Matter march was held in Minneapolis on Sunday, after a rally in memory of George Floyd. The march was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary: The death toll that shows little has changed since his murder shocked the world

It was when people said this needs to stop. It was when millions of Americans marched to say no more.It was a defiant insistence that what had become business as usual – the routine killing by police of unarmed people of colour in what should be everyday interactions – was no longer acceptable.And yet a year after the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd, the life literally squeezed out of him at a Minneapolis intersection by Derek Chauvin, as worried witnesses urged the officer to stop – and later millions watched around the world – the killings have not stopped.Rather, from...
MinoritiesCanyon News

George Floyd, And His Impact 1 Year Later

UNITED STATES—It is hard to believe that it has been a year since the racial reckoning that echoed throughout the United States and across the world globally. There is NO WAY you don’t know what I’m talking about; I’m referring to the death of George Floyd who was murdered by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. That video which was captured by a teenage girl was posted online and within a day it became the talk of the nation. People were horrified by what they witnessed, a cop kneeling on the neck of a man who was restrained, grasping for air and kept a knee on his neck for close to 9 minutes.
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Listening to How Kids Feel About George Floyd’s Death

As kids process troubling events, they may need the listening ear of adults more than any wise words. Parents should challenge themselves to listen, even if kids express anger, upset, and disappointment. Asking open-ended questions, reflecting what you hear, and providing reassurance should be helpful. Thank you to my colleague,...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary: Kendrell Watkins was killed by Taser on bodycam but mystery about his death still remains

Police have killed at least 229 Black people out of a total 426 people of colour since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on 25 May, 2020. Each case is different, but many share core similarities: quick encounters, for low-level infractions, met with deadly force, leaving families and communities with unanswered questions.A popular chant, heard during thousands of protests across the country after the murder of George Floyd, was a simple one: “Say his name.” It was a simple act of memory after so many other victims of police brutality had been forgotten, or never acknowledged.The police...
Minoritiesillinois.edu

Black Lives Matter: One Year After George Floyd’s Murder

On May 25, 2020, a white Minneapolis police officer murdered a black man, George Floyd, by placing his kneed on his neck. The killing was recorded on cell phone video. Since then, millions of people worldwide participated in protests demanding justice for Floyd and other people of color who have died at the hands of police. His death sparked a year of unprecedented protests and conversations about deep seeded racism.