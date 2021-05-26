Darnella Frazier, Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder, Shares a Powerful Statement About His Death

UNITED STATES—It is hard to believe that it has been a year since the racial reckoning that echoed throughout the United States and across the world globally. There is NO WAY you don’t know what I’m talking about; I’m referring to the death of George Floyd who was murdered by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. That video which was captured by a teenage girl was posted online and within a day it became the talk of the nation. People were horrified by what they witnessed, a cop kneeling on the neck of a man who was restrained, grasping for air and kept a knee on his neck for close to 9 minutes.