Why you might want to rethink posting images of suspects in anti-Asian violence

By Melissa Pandika
Mic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the ongoing swell of anti-Asian violence, a disturbing narrative has coalesced — that Black Americans are overwhelmingly to blame for it. “White supremacy is the reason black [sic] people are attacking Asians?” one reader rage-tweeted in response to my story for Mic about how I want justice for anti-Asian violence, but not through policing, which disproportionately harms Black Americans. Conversations on Reddit, Instagram, and elsewhere on the internet have echoed this narrative. Some people have unwittingly perpetuated it through what they might’ve seen as a way to support those harmed: posting photos and videos of Black suspects on social media. It's why you might want to rethink sharing images of suspects in anti-Asian violence.

www.mic.com
