Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Lamborghini’s Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Is an Even More Aerodynamic Track Monster

By Bryan Hood
robbreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamborghini latest track-focused speed machine may have been designed using state-of-the-art technology, but its flamboyant design is a callback to the marque’s past. The automaker unveiled its latest supercar on Wednesday, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. With a wild aerodynamic package that’s as functional as it is head-turning, the high-tech racer is one of the brand’s most striking vehicles in years.

robbreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evo#Aerodynamic#Trac#Engine Technology#Hybrid Technology#Brand Design#Machine Design#The Hurac N Super Trofeo#Si N#Squadra Corse#Centro Stile#Lambos#Countach#Diablo#Another Super Trofeo#Racers#Downforce#Bigger 15 35 Inch Rotors#Ultra Thin Headlamps#Airflow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Working On New 630-HP Super SUV To Fight The Lamborghini Urus

After being on sale since 2019, the current Porsche Cayenne is getting a facelift this year. Spy shots have already previewed the SUV's refreshed styling and revamped, more technologically advanced interior, which will feature a larger infotainment screen and a new fully digital instrument cluster. We weren't expecting any changes under the hood, but Autocar has learned that Porsche will launch a more powerful range-topping version of the Cayenne Turbo as part of the mid-cycle update to compete with the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga Speed.
Oregon Statesportscarracingnews.com

OREGON TEAM COMPLETES LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO EUROPE DOUBLE VICTORY AT PAUL RICARD

Kevin Gilardoni and Leonardo Pulcini survived a post-race time penalty to claim their second consecutive victory of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe weekend at Paul Ricard and move into the lead of the Pro standings. The duo, at the wheel of the #11 Oregon Team Huracán Super Trofeo Evo, started second on the grid with Pulcini overtaking the pole Leipert Motorsport car of Noah Watt at Turn 2 and maintaining the advantage either side of the pit-stop window to take the spoils.
Carsmanofmany.com

Lamborghini’s First All-Electric Car is Coming Before 2030

Just weeks after Ferrari unveiled plans to launch its first electric car, Lamborghini is following suit. On Wednesday, the Italian marque announced its €1.5 billion (AUD$2.36 billion) electrification strategy, which is set to see the first all-electric Lamborghini hit the road by 2030. President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann confirmed the new roadmap will focus on continually identifying new technologies that guarantee “top performance and driving dynamics”.
CarsFlatSixes

Porsche’s Ultra-Cayenne Is Coming To Eat Lamborghini Urus For Breakfast

Porsche is currently testing a new Cayenne variant based on the Coupe body which will allegedly "redefine the meaning of the term SUV". When discussing this new Cayenne, Porsche mentions the 2006 Cayenne Turbo S and the 2007 and up GTS sporty models, which I assume means the company is developing this as something of a combination between the two. It'll have the big power of a Turbo S, but with the chassis control and handling dynamics of the GTS. This new Cayenne, Porsche says, "is based on the current Cayenne Turbo Coupé, but has been designed and developed even more single-mindedly to provide the ultimate in terms of longitudinal and lateral dynamics." Clearly Porsche needs to compete with ultra powerful and sporty SUVs like the 641 horsepower Lamborghini Urus and the sports-focused Aston Martin DBX.
Beauty & Fashionconceptcarz.com

Lamborghini's design DNA originated with the Countach

The distinctively contemporary lines of the Lamborghini Countach, a legendary model celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, shaped the design of all subsequent Lamborghinis even up to today's models, including the Aventador, Huracán, Sián, as well as the Urus. 'There are works of art that always remain relevant, and the...
Buying Carshypebeast.com

Lamborghini's LM002 Is the Original Super-SUV, and This One Could Be Yours

Forget about the Urus, Lamborghini‘s LM002 is the original super-SUV. It’s rarer, more expensive, owned by a diverse clientele, has a military background, and is unmistakably so much cooler, and now a very clean and well-specced version is heading to auction with RM Sotheby’s. By purchasing the LM002, you’ll be...
Motorsportssportscar365.com

BMW Confirms M4 GT3 Race Debut in NLS This Month

BMW has confirmed that its new M4 GT3 race car will make its competition debut in the four-hour fourth round of the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie later this month. As reported by Sportscar365 in March, the latest GT3 racing product from Munich is set to compete in the SP-X category for non-homologated vehicles prior to its full customer rollout next year. Its drivers for the NLS race on June 26 have yet to be declared.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

GT WORLD CHALLENGE EUROPE CIRCUIT PAUL RICARD WEEKEND ROUNDUP

Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS travelled to the south of France last weekend for its annual 1000km contest at Circuit Paul Ricard, where the 47-car field raced at record speed. In fact, the second round of the Endurance Cup might be better described as a six-hour sprint.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

BMW M MOTORSPORT PRESENTS THE BMW M4 GT3 AT THE NURBURGRING: FIRST TEST RACE JUST AROUND THE CORNER

The curtain is raised on the BMW M4 GT3 in its new BMW M Motorsport design: ahead of the Nürburgring 24 Hours (GER), BMW’s new GT flagship was revealed in its new livery, heralding the final phase of testing. The BMW M4 GT3 will contest its first race on 26th June at round four of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS). The purchase price for the car, which has undergone significant improvements in the areas of driveability, cost efficiency and operation, will be € 415,000 net.
CarsFratello Watches

Girard-Perregaux Shifts Into Top Gear With The Three Bridges — Aston Martin Edition

I gave a rundown of all the watch brand and Formula One team partnerships for the 2021 season following the Imola Grand Prix in April. When it came to Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin, I came up short. These two iconic marques only began the collaboration this season. So with the ink still dry, we were still eagerly anticipating the new Girard-Perregaux watches to celebrate the co-branding. Until now: Introducing the Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges — Aston Martin Edition. But is this the best watch to perpetuate to the cachet of Aston Martin? Let’s find out.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Carfection Concludes its McLaren F1, Mercedes CLK GTR, Porsche GT1 Test

Carfection’s Henry Catchpole recently lived out a fantasy in real time, driving the McLaren F1, Mercedes CLK GTR, and Porsche 911 GT1 back-to-back-to-back in the same day. Such a three-way comparison is the stuff of dreams for car enthusiasts. Most of us will never see one of these cars in person, never mind drive any of them. Catchpole was able to drive all three in the same day and compare them to see which one was best. What a day that must have been.