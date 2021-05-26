Lamborghini’s Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Is an Even More Aerodynamic Track Monster

Porsche is currently testing a new Cayenne variant based on the Coupe body which will allegedly "redefine the meaning of the term SUV". When discussing this new Cayenne, Porsche mentions the 2006 Cayenne Turbo S and the 2007 and up GTS sporty models, which I assume means the company is developing this as something of a combination between the two. It'll have the big power of a Turbo S, but with the chassis control and handling dynamics of the GTS. This new Cayenne, Porsche says, "is based on the current Cayenne Turbo Coupé, but has been designed and developed even more single-mindedly to provide the ultimate in terms of longitudinal and lateral dynamics." Clearly Porsche needs to compete with ultra powerful and sporty SUVs like the 641 horsepower Lamborghini Urus and the sports-focused Aston Martin DBX.