Lamborghini’s Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Is an Even More Aerodynamic Track Monster
Lamborghini latest track-focused speed machine may have been designed using state-of-the-art technology, but its flamboyant design is a callback to the marque’s past. The automaker unveiled its latest supercar on Wednesday, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. With a wild aerodynamic package that’s as functional as it is head-turning, the high-tech racer is one of the brand’s most striking vehicles in years.robbreport.com