Atlanta Braves outfield prospect Drew Waters could become relevant to fantasy baseball managers sooner rather than later because Cristian Pache, unfortunately, has struggled to hit and stay healthy. Prospect analysts love Pache and think he could become the next Andruw Jones, a majestic defensive center fielder with raw power and plus speed. So far this season, things have gone rather poorly for Pache, as he has hit just .111 in 63 at-bats, with 25 strikeouts and only two walks. He is currently on his second injured-list stint for a soft-tissue leg injury -- first his groin, now his hamstring.