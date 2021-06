The last game of the season, one that meant absolutely nothing in terms of standings, with the Bruins sitting just about all of the starters, and the Capitals missing Evgeny Kuznetsov, TJ Oshie, and John Carlson... yeah it wasn’t the most exciting game. But a full game by Alex Ovechkin for the first time in a long time and a last-second winner by an unexpected source salvaged it a bit as the Caps head into the postseason on a high(ish) note.