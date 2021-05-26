Cancel
Austin, TX

Crystal Dynamics opens a new studio in Austin to support future development

By Jeff Grubb
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Square Enix is expanding one of its biggest Western studios with another new office. Crystal Dynamics is starting a new team in Austin, Texas. It is calling this studio Crystal Southwest, and it will contribute to all of Crystal Dynamics’ projects. Executive producer Dallas Dickinson is overseeing the studio....

venturebeat.com
Austin, TXGamespot

Tomb Raider, Avengers Dev Opens New Office In Austin, Texas

Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind Tomb Raider and Marvel's Avengers more recently, is expanding with a new office in Austin, Texas. The new studio is known as Crystal Southwest, and its developers will contribute to "all current and future Crystal Dynamics titles." Dallas Dickinson, a former BioWare veteran who worked...