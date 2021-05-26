Crystal Dynamics opens a new studio in Austin to support future development

Former Monolith Productions VP and studio head Kevin Stephens, has joined EA to head up a new Seattle-based studio to develop an open-world adventure game. Electronic Arts has announced that it’s put together a new studio to be based in Seattle (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz), with Kevin Stephens at the helm. Stephens was previously Monolith Productions VP and oversaw the development of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The name of the new studio is currently unknown, but it’ll be tasked with working on a new open-world adventure game. EA chief studios officer Laura Miele said: "Kevin is an exceptionally talented game developer leader and we look forward to supporting him while he builds his team. As someone known for his open-world action-adventure games, we know players will be eagerly awaiting more details on this new studio and its projects."