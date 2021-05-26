Cancel
“Nehemiah Cisneros: Violent by Design (Part II),” Leedy-Voulkos Art Center

By Matthew Thompson
kcstudio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn artist Nehemiah Cisneros’s universe, violence is omnipresent. And as much as his creative realm and its inhabitants are a shameful reflection of the real world, the subjects in “Violent by Design Part II” (Part I showed March 12 through April 23 at Habitat Contemporary), prance through their surroundings in a state of nihilistic irreverence. Yet rather than dilute the artist’s message, the jarring juxtaposition of physical malice and hedonism recalls the philosopher Thomas Hobbes, who opined “the condition of man is a condition of war of everyone against everyone.”

kcstudio.org
Person
Thomas Hobbes
